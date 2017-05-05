Trump lands in N.J. for weekend stay



WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump returned to New Jersey late Thursday for the first time since becoming the nation’s 45th president

After joining Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City, Trump took off for his golf club in Bedminster, where he is expected to spend the weekend. He landed in New Jersey shortly before 11 p.m. and arrived at the club at 11:07.

Trump last visited Bedminster during his presidential transition, when he met with Gov. Chris Christie and other potential officials for his administration.

Trump had been spending several weekends at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Fla., but as the South Florida weather turned hot and humid, was expected to use Bedminster as a weekend getaway.

