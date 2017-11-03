Trump made $150M, paid $38M in federal taxes in 2005



WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump paid $38 million in federal taxes on $150 million in income in 2005, MSNBC reported Tuesday night.

The income tax forms also showed Trump wrote off more than $100 million in losses that year.

The White House acknowledged that the returns were legitimate in a statement while criticizing MSNBC for reporting on them.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow showed the two pages of Trump’s 2005 Form 1040. She did not have any of the other forms, such as the schedules that would show how much he gave to cha

rity or details about investment gains or losses.

It did show that Trump had to pay more because he was subject to the alternative minimum tax, a levy he had promised to kill as part of his tax overhaul plan.

Trump is the first president in 40 years to refuse to release his income tax returns. New Jersey lawmakers are moving ahead with legislation requiring presidential and vice presidential candidates who want to run in the state beginning in 2020 to submit five years of income tax returns to the Division of Elections.

Pascrell renews quest for Trump returns

The New York Times reported last fall that Trump declared $916 billion in business losses on income tax returns in 1995, partially because of his troubled Atlantic City casinos. Such losses could have allowed him to avoid paying federal taxes for up to 18 years.

Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-9th Dist.) has led the effort on Capitol Hill to force Trump to release his returns, saying they would show whether he has any financial ties to Russia, which U.S. intelligence officials said intervened in the presidential election on his behalf.

House Republicans have rejected Pascrell’s effort to have House Ways and Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) request the returns under a 1924 law enacted in response to the Teapot Dome bribery scandal during the administratio of President Warren Harding.

Pascrell last week using a parliamentary maneuver that would force the House Ways and Means Committee to vote on his request or else allow him to bring a resolution to the House floor.

Jonathan D. Salant may be reached at jsalant@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JDSalant or on Facebook. Find NJ.com Politics on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 15 Mar 2017 02:25:55 +0000