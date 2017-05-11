Trump says criticism of Stephen Colbert 'only helps me'



In an interview with Time magazine on Monday, President Donald Trump called Stephen Colbert “a no-talent guy,” saying the late-night host’s recent roasting of the commander in chief over his job performance is only bolstering support for his presidency.

In the interview, published on Thursday, Trump critiques a wide range of media, but saves a special condemnation for Colbert, whose May 1 monologue sparked the hashtag #FireColbert on Twitter.

The “Late Show” opener in question contained a series of Trump insult-jokes meant to act as payback for Trump’s digs at fellow CBS host John Dickerson of “Face the Nation.” But the most scrutinized line was a lewd one that imagined Trump and Vladimir Putin in a sexual situation. Some called the joke — which was bleeped for TV — homophobic, and asked CBS to fire Colbert.

Trump, who boasts to the reporters that he helps deliver better ratings to a variety of TV news outlets, claims that Colbert attacks him to boost his ratings, and called his recent language “filthy.”

Here’s Trump’s full take on Colbert from the interview:

“You see a no-talent guy like Colbert. There’s nothing funny about what he says. And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching. And it only builds up my base. It only helps me, people like him. The guy was dying. By the way they were going to take him off television, then he started attacking me and he started doing better. But his show was dying. I’ve done his show. … But when I did his show, which by the way was very highly rated. It was high — highest rating. The highest rating he’s ever had.”

When Colbert’s monologue joke first hit social media, those defending the Montclair resident pointed to Trump’s own penchant for personal (often tweeted) insults and vulgar language, like the 2005 “Access Hollywood” recording that launched a sea of “pussy hats” at the Women’s March on Washington.

As part of a “Daily Show” reunion on “The Late Show” Tuesday, Jon Stewart also defended Colbert.

“We can insult, he (Trump) can injure,” said Stewart, after initially teasing Colbert about his “potty mouth.”

“I do not understand why in this country, we try and hold comedians to a standard we do not hold leaders to,” Stewart said.



