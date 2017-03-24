Trump's Obamacare disaster: What's next?

The art of no deal

Well that didn’t work out so well for President Donald Trump.

Trump campaigned on a pledge not to cut Medicaid and to repeal the Affordable Care Act with a better plan that covered everyone. Instead, he embraced a House Republican proposal that cut Medicaid by more than $800 billion over 10 years and would result 24 million fewer Americans receiving health care within a decade than under current law.

The House GOP leadership had to pull that bill because not enough members of their own party were willing to take away health coverage from their constituents.

The jaw-dropping events of the week leaves Trump and Republican lawmakers trying to pick up the pieces. Here’s what could be on the horizon.