Trump's Obamacare disaster: What's next?

Updated March 24, 2017
Posted March 24, 2017
By Jonathan D. Salant | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
President Donald Trump reacts with Vice President Mike Pence, right, after House Republicans abruptly pulled their health care bill. (Olivier Douliery |Getty Images/Pool)
The art of no deal
Well that didn’t work out so well for President Donald Trump.
Trump campaigned on a pledge not to cut Medicaid and to repeal the Affordable Care Act with a better plan that covered everyone. Instead, he embraced a House Republican proposal that cut Medicaid by more than $800 billion over 10 years and would result 24 million fewer Americans receiving health care within a decade than under current law.
The House GOP leadership had to pull that bill because not enough members of their own party were willing to take away health coverage from their constituents.
The jaw-dropping events of the week leaves Trump and Republican lawmakers trying to pick up the pieces. Here’s what could be on the horizon.
President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office after the Obamacare repeal bill was withdrawn. (Mandel Ngan | AFP/Getty Images
What does Trump do next?
Speaking to reporters after the failed attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Trump said he would turn his attention to overhauling the U.S. tax code.
The question is whether he and the majority Republicans will try to assemble a bipartisan tax package, such as what President Ronald Reagan, Senate Republicans and House Democrats did in 1986, or if he will try to take advantage of parliamentary rules in order to draft a bill that can pass the Senate with only Republican votes, as they tried to do with the repeal of Obamacare.
Repeal is defunct for now
“It’s going to be hard for them to come back and do another repeal,” said Rep. Frank Pallone (D-6th Dist.), who as ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee led the Democratic debate on the floor on Friday. “This was the repeal. There’s a strong indication that they’re going to say, ‘We’re done and we will let Obamacare stand.”
Another sign of weakness
Trump’s approval ratings are the lowest for any recently elected president and received 3 million fewer votes than his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.
The FBI is investigating whether his campaign colluded with Russian officials, the agency’s director said there is no evidence to support his claims that he was illegally wiretapped by President Barack Obama during the campaign, and has broken with four decades of precedent and refused to disclose his tax returns, which could show any financial ties with Moscow.
The failure of the Republican health care bill that he embraced can further sap any political capital he has stored in the Oval Office. Even Republicans from districts that went for Trump in 2016 weren’t willing to support the president on his first major legislative initiative.
As for Ryan, it’s a sign that a substantial number of members of his conference don’t agree that the major path forward for Republicans is to cut federal assistance for the poor and federal taxes for the rich. Like former speaker John Boehner, Ryan may have an impossible job: Satisfying northeastern moderates and the conservative Freedom Caucus, which wanted deeper cuts in benefits.
Published at Sat, 25 Mar 2017 00:31:27 +0000
