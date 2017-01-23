Trump's plan to defund the arts would impoverish us all | Editorial



For generations, Republicans in Washington have attempted to defund arts, humanities and public broadcasting, most vigorously in 1995.

That’s the year Newt Gingrich decided that aesthetic judgments are based upon political ideologies, so the House Speaker went after PBS as a “sandbox for the rich” by asserting that “enclaves of the left” use taxpayer money to “propagandize your children against your values.”

Then parents flooded congressional offices with calls and petitions, Big Bird and his friends literally crashed committee hearings, and it wasn’t long before Gingrich had skid marks on his back and was commemorated in history as nobody’s authority on values.

America has these debates from time to time, because somewhere there’s always a Bible Belt vs. Elvis conflict ready to blow. And the debate is just as fatuous now, with President Trump reportedly making defunding of the arts a high priority, so it will take the same kind of public outcry to stop him and his Congressional toadies.

They’ll argue, as usual, that government shouldn’t have to fund these institutions: The tedious Paul Ryan Playbook states that the arts can “raise funds from private-sector patrons, which will also free them from political interference,” whatever that means.

Actually, we do a lousy job of funding them. We spend one-fortieth of what Germany spends. The National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities get $148 million each from our $3.9 trillion budget. Public Broadcasting gets $445 million. That’s a total of $741 million.

Get rid of it all – tell Sesame Street and Ken Burns they’re not getting a dime – and we’d reduce the federal budget by less than one-fifth of one percent.

So if Trump wants to make this purely about economics, his argument is feeble.

Consider New Jersey. There was a 2009 study from the Dodge Foundation that you may send to your congressman before he obliviously falls in line with Trump. It studied the contribution of the arts to our state economy in 2007, a year nonprofit arts spent $300 million on operations and capital improvements.

That investment generated seismic impact in New Jersey: a total of $717.7 million in total economic impact, including $265.5 million in earnings, 6,645 full-time jobs, and $17.8 million in state income and sales taxes.

And ancillary spending from out-of-state patrons generated $501.9 million in total impact and $23.1 million in state income and sales.

Such economic impact is found everywhere. Every study shows that arts make communities prosper, as part of a diversified economy; they employ 5.7 million people nationwide; they attract tourism revenue, with audiences spending $100 billion annually on local economies; and they enhance property values – the National Governors Association regards them as part of a “sound rural development strategy.”

Then there’s the educational value. The arts contribute to academic achievement, and Americans know it: 93 percent of us believe arts are vital to a well-rounded education. The Office of Juvenile Justice under George W. Bush found that the arts help at-risk youth, decrease delinquent behavior, and improve academic outcomes.

Or just consider the impact on another generation: A recent medical study from George Washington University found that seniors who participate in the arts report better health, fewer doctor’s visits, less medication usage, less dementia, and higher rates of social engagement.

This is how Americans want it. They are rarely asked to sound off on a $650 billion defense budget, but they want their voices heard about the arts. And 55 percent want to increase funding to the arts, while only 19 percent want it decreased.

Bureaucrats will bloviate about bloat, and argue that their job is to make government work for people. But Americans know that arts are the thread of our national culture. They give it meaning and joy, and satisfy a desire for beauty and community. They even transcends cultural boundaries.

There is a government role in that, and it is every American’s obligation to nurture it.

