Tuesday's winning Mega Millions numbers for estimated $55M jackpot



An estimated $55 million was up for grabs in Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning numbers were: 9, 21, 30, 32, 75 with a gold Mega Ball of 9 and a Megaplier of 5.

The odds of matching all five numbers plus the gold Mega ball for the jackpot is one in 258,900,000, according to New Jersey Lottery.

The pot has been climbing for more than three weeks — the last Mega Millions payout was reported after the Jan. 27 drawing for $188 million.

It was not immediately clear whether there was a winner in Tuesday’s drawing.

Roughly $403 million is what’s at stake in Wednesday’s Powerball.

Those numbers will be drawn at 11:59 p.m.

Rajeev Dhir may be reached at rdhir@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @googasmammoo. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Published at Wed, 22 Feb 2017 04:08:55 +0000