Twitter celebrates with mean tweets as Tony Romo replaces Phil Simms at CBS

America woke up Tuesday to learn Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is retiring from the NFL in order to pursue a broadcasting career. It didn’t take long to find out where he will launch the next chapter of his life.

Romo will be joining CBS, according to Sports Business Journal, and he will be jumping right in to the deep end. Romo is expected to be immediately installed as the network’s lead NFL analyst alongside play-by-play man Jim Nantz, bumping the often-criticized Phil Simms, a former Giants quarterback and current New Jersey resident, off the CBS A-team.

Since this is 2017, most people did the obvious once they learned Romo will be replacing Simms: They went on Twitter and tweeted mean things and cracked some jokes, relishing in their (rather irrational) dislike of Simms while celebrating the fact he apparently will no longer be in the main CBS broadcast booth.

Tony Romo replacing Phil Simms on CBS will likely make him more beloved by the masses than anything he did in a Cowboys uniform. — Justin Hubbard (@JHubb93) April 4, 2017

For Tony Romo so loved the game that he sacrificed his last remaining chance to play in order to save us from Phil Simms. #ThankYouTony — Michael Phelps (@MTP_Dallas) April 4, 2017

Man. The internet is never more united than in its hatred of Phil Simms as a broadcaster. — Dylan (@_dylannnnnnnnn) April 4, 2017

Phil Simms rn pic.twitter.com/Aovu3KQyU2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 4, 2017

Tony Romo replacing Phil Simms. Who says he can’t win the big one — Michael Amato (@amato_mike) April 4, 2017

Se acabo la agonia de escuchar al insufrible Phil Simms en CBS #TVRomo#NFL — Antonio Maldonado (@afmaldo) April 4, 2017

When you never have to hear Phil Simms again pic.twitter.com/44lB2eABIW — Connor Diaz (@connor__diaz) April 4, 2017

If Tony Romo replaces Phil Simms, put him in the HOF tomorrow — BigHeadSports (@BigHeadSports) April 4, 2017

Not everyone is pleased, though. Longtime television sports reporter Bonnie Bernstein, who used to work as a field reporter with Nantz and Simms on CBS broadcasts, weighed in and took objection with the fact Romo is landing such a plum gig despite no prior experience.

Tony Romo, w ZERO broadcast experience, reportedly replacing Phil Simms on CBS’ #1 NFL game crew. No offense. But that’s total crap. — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) April 4, 2017

Others have similar opinions on the move.

You’re all delighting in Phil Simms being replaced and I’m devastated. Don’t know what you’ve got til it’s gone. — Cian Fahey (@Cianaf) April 4, 2017

Absolutely agree. @CBSSports is dirty dogging Phil Simms for a man who never called a game. I actually liked Simms. Such a Busch Leauge move https://t.co/JovrpyGfzG — Josh Coggins (@Coggins59) April 4, 2017

How Romo go to top dog without any experience? Phil Simms gotta be salty — Raheem (@ThaLand21) April 4, 2017

First the Undertaker now Phil Simms is gone too??? My childhood is officially over. — Chris [?] (@theSlotherine) April 4, 2017

Will miss Phil Simms on No. 1 games. Realize I might be in minority but have always found him prepared and humble in his approach. — Andy Benoit (@Andy_Benoit) April 4, 2017

That seems pretty crazy for CBS to just give Romo the top job like that. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 4, 2017

Finally, let’s close with this, just because: A scorching hot Romo take from Skip Bayless:

“[Tony Romo] just showed you he didn’t really care that much about his legacy, about winning.” — @RealSkipBaylesspic.twitter.com/NjsGv0ZsHw — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 4, 2017

