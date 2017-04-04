Home
Twitter celebrates with mean tweets as Tony Romo replaces Phil Simms at CBS

Twitter celebrates with mean tweets as Tony Romo replaces Phil Simms at CBS

Jets |
22414471-standard.jpg

Twitter celebrates with mean tweets as Tony Romo replaces Phil Simms at CBS

America woke up Tuesday to learn Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is retiring from the NFL in order to pursue a broadcasting career. It didn’t take long to find out where he will launch the next chapter of his life.

Romo will be joining CBS, according to Sports Business Journal, and he will be jumping right in to the deep end. Romo is expected to be immediately installed as the network’s lead NFL analyst alongside play-by-play man Jim Nantz, bumping the often-criticized Phil Simms, a former Giants quarterback and current New Jersey resident, off the CBS A-team.

Since this is 2017, most people did the obvious once they learned Romo will be replacing Simms: They went on Twitter and tweeted mean things and cracked some jokes, relishing in their (rather irrational) dislike of Simms while celebrating the fact he apparently will no longer be in the main CBS broadcast booth.

Not everyone is pleased, though. Longtime television sports reporter Bonnie Bernstein, who used to work as a field reporter with Nantz and Simms on CBS broadcasts, weighed in and took objection with the fact Romo is landing such a plum gig despite no prior experience.

Others have similar opinions on the move.

Finally, let’s close with this, just because: A scorching hot Romo take from Skip Bayless:

James Kratch may be reached at jkratch@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JamesKratch. Find our Giants coverage on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)


Published at Tue, 04 Apr 2017 16:37:00 +0000

Related Posts