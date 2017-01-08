UPDATED NFL Playoffs schedule for Wild Card and Divisional rounds: Who's next for Seahawks?



With two Wild Card games over, here’s how the rest of the NFL Playoffs schedule looks after Saturday’s victories by the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks.

Wild Card games on Sunday pit the Miami Dolphins against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the New York Giants against the Green Bay Packers.

The first matchup of the NFL Playoffs Divisional round is set as the Seahawks will travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons next Saturday.

Here’s what we know:

WILD CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 7

Houston Texans 27, Oakland Raiders 14

Brock Osweiler redeemed himself after last month’s benching. Jadeveon Clowney established himself as a postseason force.

And the Houston Texans got their first playoff victory since the 2012 season Saturday against the Oakland Raiders.

Osweiler threw for a touchdown and ran for another to lead the Texans to a 27-14 wild-card playoff win over Oakland. Clowney, erasing any doubts he deserved to be the top pick in the 2014 draft, got his first career interception.

Osweiler, benched on Dec. 18, got his job back this week with Tom Savage out with a concussion, played his best game of the season. It was the first career playoff game for Osweiler, who was benched for Peyton Manning before the postseason last season with Denver, and coach Bill O’Brien said he’ll start again next week. Osweiler finished with 168 yards passing. — The Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks 26, Detroit Lions 6

Paul Richardson opened the scoring with a spectacular one-handed catch, and Thomas Rawls led a resurgent Seattle running game, helping the Seahawks top the Detroit Lions, 26-6, on Saturday night in the NFC playoffs.

Seattle advances to play at Atlanta next Saturday.

Rawls rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown, but the game was scoreless until Richardson reached around a Detroit defender with his left arm to make a terrific catch in the end zone in the second quarter. He added another one-handed catch late in the game, and teammate Doug Baldwin had 11 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:05 p.m., CBS

Line: Steelers -9.5 (Over/under: 47.5)

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers, 4:40 p.m., Fox

Line: Packers -4 (Over/under: 44.5)

Giants vs. Packers: Scouting report

DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seattle at Atlanta, 4:35 p.m., FOX

Houston/Miami at New England, 8:15 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Jan. 15

Pittsburgh/Houston at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m., NBC

Giants/Packers at Dallas, 4:40 p.m., FOX

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, Jan. 22

NFC: TBD, FOX, 3:05 p.m. Eastern

AFC: TBD, CBS, 6:40 p.m. Eastern

PRO BOWL

Sunday, Jan. 29

Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m. Eastern, ESPN

SUPER BOWL 51

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

AFC champion vs. NFC champion

NRG Stadium, Houston

6:30 p.m. Eastern, FOX

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 08 Jan 2017 04:12:33 +0000