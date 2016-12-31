UPDATED NFL Playoffs TV schedule: AFC, NFC wild card and divisional games, TV, channel, dates, times, odds



The wild-card round of the 2017 NFL Playoffs are set.

Here’s what we know:

WILD CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 7

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Jan. 8

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:05 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers, 4:40 p.m., Fox

The Giants come into the postseason off a 19-10 victory Sunday over the Washington Redskins. The Giants failed to score at least 20 points in any of their final five games, and they never reached 30 in any game all season.

Giants vs. Packers: Scouting report

Asked whether that increases the tension for the defense, safety Landon Collins replied: “We live for the pressure. We don’t think of it as pressure — we think of it as an opportunity to make plays and be the best that we can be.”

So do the Giants own the best defense in the league after loading up on free-agent acquisitions last offseason?

“I feel,” Collins said, “like we are in the running for it.”

The next test for his unit will come next weekend in the wild-card round against the NFC North champion Packers. The Giants like their chances — thanks not to two-time Super Bowl MVP Manning, but to the defense.

“I feel like our defense is very capable of keeping teams under 14 points, 17 points,” New York linebacker Jonathan Casillas said. “We got a great defensive line. We’ve got some capable guys. We don’t have JPP, but everybody is playing bigger because he’s down.”

DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS

Saturday, Jan. 14

at Atlanta, 4:35 p.m., Fox

at New England, 8:15 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Jan. 15

at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m., NBC

at Dallas, 4:40 p.m., Fox

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, Jan. 22

NFC: TBD, FOX, 3:05 p.m. Eastern

AFC: TBD, CBS, 6:40 p.m. Eastern

PRO BOWL

Sunday, Jan. 29

Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m. Eastern, ESPN

SUPER BOWL 51

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

AFC champion vs. NFC champion

NRG Stadium, Houston

6:30 p.m. Eastern, FOX

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

