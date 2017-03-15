Upscale sports bar chain to open second N.J. location



WOODBRIDGE — A popular national chain of neighborhood bars is expected to open their second location in New Jersey in May, a company spokeswoman said.

Bar Louie plans to open their doors at The Plaza at Woodbridge by mid-to-late May, Traci Paulk said. The 6,554-square foot restaurant will sit 232 patrons and serve their “signature handcrafted martinis and cocktails” as well as a variety of shareable plates, flatbreads, burgers, salads, sandwiches and signature dishes.

With over 120 locations nationwide, Bar Louie, which was founded in 1990, advertises that no two locations are alike. Paulk said “each Bar Louie has its own local flavor and feel” and at the Woodbridge location, “beer and wine connoisseurs will be impressed by the extensive selection of beers on taps and wine by the glass.”

The state’s other Bar Louie location is in East Brunswick. This will be the company’s 10th in the Tri-state area. Paulk said the opening of the restaurant will likely add an estimated 70 jobs in the Woodbridge area.

For the Bar Louie uninitiated, the menu has some intriguing curveballs: One featured item is the “Spiked Bulleit Bourbon Burger,” launched last year, and apparently the first hamburger that requires I.D. to order it. Paulk said that the burger “showcases the growing trend of liquor-laced food,” as a full shot of bourbon is added to the barbecue jam after cooking. Just to keep things healthy, the burger is topped with the jam, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon and onion strings.

