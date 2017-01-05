USC OL transfer Khaliel Rodgers on Rutgers offer: 'I've always liked Rutgers'



Coming out of Eastern Christian Academy (Elkton, Md.) in 2012, Khaliel Rodgers had earned a reputation as one of the toughest interior players in the country. Rutgers and a number of other schools extended late offers as most weren’t initially convinced Rodgers was tall enough to succeed at the FBS level of play. But after manhandling some of the country’s top-ranked defenders at national camps and combines, Rodgers ascended not only into an FBS recruit, but into a top 100 player in the country, according to Rivals and Scout.com, and a U.S. Army All-American.

Now a a 6-2, 320-pound red-shirt junior and sociology major, Rodgers started 10 games at USC — six at center and four at offensive guard. And he split time as a defensive tackle and back-up offensive lineman in 2016, a season which culminated in a 10-3 record and Monday’s Rose Bowl win. However, he’s never established the consistency he’d hoped he would’ve achieved by this point in his career.

“It was fun. I started 10 games but I didn’t get as solid of a role as I wanted,” Rodgers told NJ.com, Wednesday evening. “I felt like it hurt me a little bit me being an east coast guy and them having west coast recruits come in year after year. They take that serious out there, so it was kind of hard for me to put my stamp on things.”

Rodgers elaborated further.

“I was the No.1 guard coming out from the east coast, and then next year they brought in new guys. Mind you, I had four different o-line coaches in four years. I went through a lot at SC. We went through a whole lot. It was just a lot of changes and I didn’t get the right footing for what I wanted to get out of there. It just didn’t work out.”

Despite great experience and on-field success with the Trojans, Rodgers decided to do what is becoming a common practice across the country — transfer to another FBS school and play immediately as a graduate transfer, utilizing his final year of eligibility.

In-depth with RU incoming transfer Mitchell

Over the past month, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Iowa State, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Auburn, Central Florida, North Carolina, Maryland, Penn State, FAU, Baylor and a number of others have offered Rodgers, who recently received his release.

“I was getting offers like early December because I actually had my release papers signed like December first or second,” he said. “And it got sent out to every school, and I started getting like FCS offers and stuff.

“And I think my first big offer was Western Michigan. They are up there, too. I like coach Fleck. Coach Fleck is a good dude. And a few other ones came in, too. But they really started coming in like a week or two ago. After I released my statement, more and more schools started hitting me up.”

The statement Rodgers is referring to let the world know via Twitter that he was looking to transfer, could play immediately, and has one year to play one.

The prior Rutgers staff recruited Rodgers out of high school. Rodgers also spent some time on the banks competing at camps. But five years later, and with a new staff in place, does Rutgers have a shot?

“For sure, everybody on the east coast has a shot,” he said. “I just talked to coach (A.J.) Blazek and coach (Matt) Hewitt. Coach (Chris) Ash is supposed to be calling me tomorrow (Thursday) morning.

“But my thing is this — I done been through it all. I’m not really worried about where the school is at. I’m really just focused on the opportunity at hand. Whatever school it is, I need to know it’s going to be the best opportunity for me to come in and play right away.”

And where was Rodgers told he’d have the opportunity to play at Rutgers?

[embedded content]

“The interior. They said I can come in and do what I’ve got to do. And like I said, Rutgers is a good school. I’ve always liked Rutgers,” he said. “So we’ll see if down the road maybe an official visit comes through or not. We’ve just got to see.”

Rutgers came on strong about three weeks ago when offensive line coach A.J. Blazek reached out to the newly-released Rodgers.

“About three weeks ago, he extended the offer, said how much he wanted me to come,” he said. “And it’s close to home and it would be a good fit for me.”

Clark, Beaty make it official

And what does Blazek like most about Rodgers on the field?

“The physicality and how much of a dog I am,” Rodgers said. “He said he watched film from when I was playing guard earlier in my career. He thought I was a dog. And that’s what I want to showcase, just how much of a dog I am and get out there and just provide for the team.”

Rodgers is also know for his great feats of strength.

“I’ve always been up there on the bench. I’m definitely in the high 400s, probably 480, 495, around there,” he said. “And with the squat, you can put whatever on the squat and I’ll lift it up. And I’m still athletic too. I can’t wait to showcase what I can do.”

Rodgers excels at Olympic style lifts, as well.

“I measure the hang cleans and power cleans by the colors,” he said. “I don’t even look at the numbers. I just — put three reds on, a couple of blues. That’s how I rock.”

One area Rodgers’ game has improved throughout his college stint is in the mental facet, as he’s seen over 20 games worth of live action.

“I learned so much football being out there,” he said. “Different schemes, different coaches, I learned a lot. I really learned a lot and I think that’s going to help me definitely because I can come in and pick up an offense like its nothing now.”

That experience has led to Rodgers feeling comfortable in just about every type of system.

“I’ve played in them all,” he said. “The pro-style, spread, balanced, I’ve played in all of them.”

And he’s open to playing all interior offensive line positions.

Who is Lester Erb?

“I’m a dog at guard but you can’t really be an interior guy if you haven’t touched the ball before,” he said. “So if it’s center, it doesn’t really matter to me. But people are going to remember me being a dog at guard.”

So where exactly does Rutgers stand, with Rodgers’ decision coming the second week of May?

“It’s all equal right now,” he said. “Really I’ve got to do my homework on these guys, everybody that’s offered. I’ve really got to do my homework. But I would say probably by like Saturday or this Sunday, I’ll have a top 10, top eight.”

Whichever team lands Rodgers, they are getting a player who truly loves the game.

“I’ve been in those situations where we’re on the six-yard and we’re about to have a power play come in. And I’ll just look at my teammates like we better knuckle down, get off that ball and pancake dudes,” he said. “Endzone, touchdown. Like, that’s what I live for. That physicality.”

Despite spending his high school years in Delaware and Maryland, Rodgers currently resides on the west coast. Yet, he’s expressed interest in returning to his roots, and admits it could play a small role in his decision.

“I live in LA (Los Angeles), South Central LA, right now. Like I said, it would be a tremendous asset for me to go back home,” he said. “I’ve got a son closer to home and all. But like I said, it’s still a business move, so that really wont over-affect my decision too much. If the best fit is in Texas, or if the best fit is in New Hampshire somewhere, then I’ve got to go.

“But I do keep that in the back of my mind to stay closer to home and all that. Definitely.”

Rebuilding Rutgers: From The Ashes takes you inside the new football regime. In the season finale, we have a roundtable discussion on the future of the program.



Todderick Hunt may be reached at thunt@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @TodderickHunt. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Thu, 05 Jan 2017 19:05:00 +0000