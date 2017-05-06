Vernon man sentenced in fatal 2016 Butler crash



MORRISTOWN — A Vernon man was sentenced Friday to 270 days in jail in connection with a motor vehicle accident that left one person dead and another seriously injured last year.

Timothy Runo, 21, was behind the wheel when he crashed on Rt. 23 east in Butler July 29. He and his passengers, Christopher Boes and Shane Lepore, were thrown from the vehicle. Boes, 20, of West Milford, died from his injuries several days later.

Man admits he was racing right before fatal crash

Investigators later determined that Runo had been speeding at the time of the crash. In February, Runo pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by auto.

In addition to his jail sentence Runo must perform 150 hours of community service and will be on probation for four years. He must also make restitution for an amount not yet determined and will have his license suspended for a year upon his release.

Paul Milo may be reached at pmilo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter@PaulMilo2. Find NJ.comon Facebook.

