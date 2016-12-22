Vigil held for woman allegedly killed by estranged husband: 'This didn't need to happen'



COMMERCIAL TWP. — Emily O’Shea traveled from Tennessee to New Jersey for the worst reason imaginable, her daughter was dead.

Tara O’Shea-Watson died Monday after being found unresponsive at her Raymond Drive residence in the Laurel Lake section of Commercial Township. Her estranged husband, who friends and family say abused her for years, was charged with her death and has been on the run ever since.

As Emily O’Shea stands on Raymond Drive Thursday night, surrounded by people hurting from the loss of Tara O’Shea-Watson, she speaks to the crowd about domestic violence.

“How many of you truthfully, truthfully, at one time in your life was a victim?” she asks.

More than a dozen hands shoot up and women yell in the affirmative that they were victims of domestic violence.

As she speaks to the crowd, Emily O’Shea picks up a little girl in a purple jacket — purple being the color of domestic violence awareness — and pleads to the crowd.

“Do we want a child like this with a black eye?” she asks.

No, the crowd responds.

“Do we want her with a busted lip?”

No, the crowd responds.

“Do we want her with a broken face? How about a broken heart?”

No, the crowd responds.

“We want her to grow up healthy?”

Yes, the crowd responds.

“It takes a community to raise our children. It takes a community to protect our children. Protect our children. You’re a special little girl because you’re going to grow up to be a princess,” she said setting the girl down. “Just like you, just like you, just like you,” she said pointing to the other girls at the front of the crowd.

“Don’t forget, this is what happens with domestic violence,” Emily O’Shea said.

Tara O’Shea-Watson, 35, had two children with 32-year-old Jeremiah Monell. According to friends, she was attempting to leave him and take her kids to Tennessee — having recently gotten a restraining order.

New Jersey State Police charged Monell with the killing and launched a manhunt for him Monday — focusing part of their search in a wooded area in the Cedarville section of Lawrence Township where his truck was found ditched by a railroad track.

According to Brian Dunn, cousin to Tara O’Shea-Watson, he doesn’t want to see Monell killed. He wants to see him handcuffed to face justice.

“We’re all out here standing out in the cold, it’s almost Christmas, and my cousin is gone,” Dunn said. “I might not be the right one to preach to you guys, I know I’ve done wrong, but I can admit to what I’ve gone wrong. This isn’t a crime of passion it’s a crime of evil.”

Members of the vigil softly said amen at the utterance of evil.

Emily O’Shea urged the people at the vigil to help those that are victims of domestic violence and for victims of domestic violence to seek help in order to avoid what happened to Tara O’Shea-Watson.

“It didn’t need to happen,” Emily O’Shea said. “People knew what was going on. The police department knew what was going on. The court system knew it was going on. Why? There’s no sense in it.”

Monell has been charged him with murder and weapons charges. Once arrested, he will be held in jail on $1 million bail, officials said. He is 5-foot-9-inches tall and approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Monell’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station by calling 856-785-0036. Anonymous tips are accepted.

Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral.

