Virgin America says former 'RHONJ' star threatened to kill his wife on plane

A Virgin America flight attendant sued by former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Jim and Amber Marchese says she saw Jim Marchese with his hands around his wife’s neck and heard him threaten to kill her.

The details come in countersuits filed by the airline and Moriah Rossier, the flight attendant, in response to a defamation and negligence lawsuit that the Marcheses filed against Virgin in October.

In April, Jim Marchese was arrested for domestic violence in Los Angeles after the couple got booted from the Virgin flight. After those charges were dropped, the Marcheses sued Virgin America.

The Marcheses, who live in Colts Neck but had been in Los Angeles taping WEtv’s “Marriage Boot Camp,” have repeatedly denied the abuse allegations, saying they were being affectionate before the flight took off. In May, Jim Marchese told NJ.com that the flight attendant “was a delusional hyper-vigilant psycho liberal from California who probably isn’t used to a man and a woman touching each other.”

In their lawsuit, Jim Marchese also claims that the flight attendant recognized him as the villain of season six of “RHONJ,” and that she called him a vulgar name.

But in the counterclaim, Rosser denies recognizing the Marcheses, and says she overhead them arguing as they boarded the flight, with Jim Marchese telling his wife, “If you want to be on equal f—— playing fields, then carry the f—— bags.” Once on board, she says she was alerted by another passenger that the Marcheses were arguing, and that Jim Marchese appeared to be drunk.

Rosser says she then witnessed Jim Marchese with his hand on his wife’s neck and heard him say, “B—-, if you do that again, I will f—— kill you.'” That’s when she alerted the pilot, who called law enforcement and had the couple escorted off the plane.

In an interview with NJ.com Thursday, Jim Marchese calls Rosser’s claims “just hurtful and false.” What struck him, he says, is that while Rosser says she didn’t recognize the couple, “yet she remembers a statement that is not notable in any way, shape or form,” referring to the baggage comment.

In their suit, the Marcheses are asking for a minimum of $10 million in damages. In its counterclaim, the airline and Rosser say that the Marcheses defamed them and are seeking damages but do not give a specific amount.

“I look forward to the trial because [Rosser’s claims] are not going to stand up,” Marchese says.

