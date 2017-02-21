Vogue's latest travel pick for N.J. might surprise you
Updated February 21, 2017
Jessica Mazzola | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Could the state’s largest city soon become a popular travel destination for tourists? In a travel blog published last week, Vogue.com called Newark an “unexpected” locale experiencing a Renaissance for visitors as well as locals.
Travel in Newark
The blog post follows years of initiatives in the city meant to boost travel to Newark. In 2014, the city opened a visitors center focused on attracting people to come to Newark. In 2015, it started on an advertising campaign at airports across the country aimed at encouraging travelers to think of the city as a destination.
Though Vogue admits that many coming to the area from afar only come into Newark via the airport, and quickly head out to New York, the post recommends many attractions in the Brick City that it says visitors should take the time to check out.
Those recommendations include:
1. The Newark Museum
Vogue lauds the museum as the key to “understanding the city’s rich history.”
Home to the 12th largest collection in the country, and known for its extensive collection of art from around the world, Newark’s is the largest museum in the state. The post recommends the museum’s “Newark Stories” exhibit, which highlights contributions of Newark residents.
(Courtesy the Newark Museum)
2. Galleries
In line with the city’s push to attract artists, the Vogue blog recommends to travelers several smaller galleries – City Without Walls, Gateway Project Spaces, and Gallery Aferro. The article salutes the galleries and their founders, saying “the current exhibition at each space will leave you in a sense of deep contemplation.”
April Zanne Johnson’s “Holometabolism” at CWOW’s exhibit, “Layers.” (Courtesy CWOW)
3. NJPAC
As one of the first major entertainment venues to put stock in Newark’s revival, NJPAC is one of the most well known choices on the travel blog’s list. Vogue points out its varied offerings, ranging from ballets to comedy shows, calling NJPAC “the city institution aims to deliver an experience that will rival a New York City theater.”
