Wal-Mart to hire 10K workers in U.S. for new, expanded stores



Wal-Mart plans to hire more than 10,000 additional workers for retail positions across the country this year to fill jobs at 59 new, expanded or relocated Wal-Mart and Sam’s Clubs stores, the company announced Tuesday.

Wal-Mart did not indicate where the jobs or new stores would be created or which current locations would be affected. The company did not immediately respond to an email about the stores or jobs. The company operates more than 80 stores across the Garden State.

“Our 2017 plans to grow our business – and our support for innovation in the textile industry – will have a meaningful impact across the county,” Dan Bartlett, executive vice president for corporate affairs, said in a statement.

The plan will also add 24,000 temporary construction jobs as company expands and remodels its stores, according to Wal-Mart.

The retailer opened a Wal-Mart Supercenter location in Hamilton in Mercer County in October, adding 300 full- and part-time workers in New Jersey.

The news comes a year after the retail giant announced plans to close 154 Wal-Mart Express stores across the country, cutting 10,000 employees from its workforce. None of those closures or job cuts were in New Jersey.

Wal-Mart has been forced to cut costs and reorganize its business structure as competition from online retailer Amazon eats away at sales.

Other retailers like Macy’s, Kohl’s and Sears have also been struggling to keep afloat from the jump in competition.

Rajeev Dhir may be reached at rdhir@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @googasmammoo. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 17 Jan 2017 14:23:59 +0000