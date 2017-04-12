WATCH: 3 priorities for Devils entering offseason



NEWARK — The Devils have a lot to address after their last-place finish in the Eastern Conference in 2016-17.

After a promising finish in the first season with Ray Shero and John Hynes running the show, the team couldn’t make the next step. Now they will have some tough decisions to make, including free agency and more.

Watch the video above where I discuss the three biggest priorities for the Devils entering the 2017 summer.

