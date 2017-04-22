WATCH: Bruce Springsteen makes surprise appearance at N.J. jam session



ASBURY PARK — Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival Friday night, joining Stevie Van Zandt and others from the E Street Band, reports said.

Springsteen sang “Lucille” and joined band members for the “Ballad of Jesse James” among other tracks at the Paramount Theatre on Ocean Avenue, according to the Asbury Park Press.

“It’s nice to see new talent in Asbury and the old guys still cranking it out,” he told the newspaper.

The event was held for the premiere of Just Before the Dawn, a documentary that focuses on former Asbury Park music venue the Upstage Club.

