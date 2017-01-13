WATCH: Car crashes into N.J. salon, almost hits worker



LIVINGSTON— A driver of a vehicle that sent another car crashing into an occupied spa Friday afternoon is in stable condition, WABC 7 reported.

No one inside Antonio’s Salon and Spa on South Livingston Avenue was hurt, but video shows the vehicle nearly striking an employee.

The parked car slammed through the shopfront when it was struck by another vehicle.

“We all jumped up because we heard the noise,” owner Gio Sarracino told WABC. “And then I ran outside to see what happened with the person, and the guy was having a heart attack. We tried to help him, but he was out completely.”

The driver is believed to have suffered some sort of medical problem immediately prior to the crash, authorities said.

