WATCH: Clemson wins national title on Deshaun Watson TD pass with :01 left

Take that college basketball.

Nine months after March Madness ended on a buzzer-beater, the College Football Playoff championship game ended in an even more unlikely fashion.

No. 2 Clemson’s Deshaun Watson threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to former walk-on Hunter Renfrow with one second remaining in the fourth quarter to steal a 35-31 upset victory against No. 1 Alabama and win the national title.

In winning its first national title in 35 years and avenge last year’s loss to Alabama, Clemson trailed 14-0 in the first half and 24-14 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Alabama was 97-0 under coach Nick Saban when leading by 10 points or more at the start of the fourth quarter, according to ESPN. Saban was 5-0 in national championship games.

But Watson, who finished short as a Heisman finalist in back-to-back years and short of winning the national title last season, had his defining moment by leading three touchdown drives in the fourth quarter against the nation’s top defense.

The teams traded blows over the final five minutes, with Clemson taking a 28-24 only to see Alabama freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts scamper 30 yards for a go-ahead touchdown with 2:07 remaining.

That was enough time for Watson, who engineered game-winning fourth-quarter drives against Louisville and Florida State earlier in the season.

“Don’t panic,” Watson told teammates in the huddle, according to his postgame interview on ABC. “Let’s go be great.”

Watson led a nine-play, 68-yard drive with Mike Williams hauling in a leaping 24-yard reception, Jordan Legget adding a one-handed 17-yard reception and a defensive pass interference penalty putting the ball at the 2-yard line with six seconds left.

With one timeout in the bank, Clemson could’ve kicked a field goal to force overtime.

Instead the Tigers ran a pick play — the key to much of their passing success in the game — and Renfrow made his fifth career touchdown reception in four career CFP games.

Alabama entered the game as the only undefeated team in the nation, while Clemson overcame a midseason loss to Pittsburgh to claim its first championship since 1981.

The game ended with Watson taking a knee on the final snap after Clemson recovered an onside kick in attempt to run out the clock.

