WATCH: Craig Carton shows off goalie skills at Mikey Nichols charity game



NEWARK — Between his saves and celebrations, Craig Carton put on quite the show during Friday night’s third annual Mike Nichols charity game at the Prudential Center.

The co-host of WFAN’s Boomer and Carton stole the show with a couple highlight saves and some dancing. Eventually, Carton decided his assistance was needed on offense, prompting him to swap his stick and gloves in the final minute of the game before heading up ice.

He even tried to call an unconventional mid-play timeout, but that move wasn’t as effective.

Between giving up some goals to former NHL players, Carton did come of with several saves that drew a rise out of the crowd. Carton’s WFAN co-host Boomer Esiason wasn’t surprised by some of the play Carton made.

“No not at all. At the end of the day, he did a great job, he put himself out there,” Esiason said. “We have a lot of laughs on our radio show, Monday through Friday, he’s crazy. I get to react to it and I say how lucky I am that I get to work with somebody like that. He’s willing to put himself out there. He risks playing against Alexei Kovalev and Brad Richards, and injury. Thank god he makes it through, avoids a heart attack, and I thought he did very well.”

Watch the video above of some of Carton’s goalie highlights from Friday night’s event.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Published at Sat, 22 Apr 2017 10:00:00 +0000