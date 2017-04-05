WATCH: Devils' John Moore scores OT winner vs. Flyers



NEWARK — Devils defenseman John Moore continued his overtime success when he scored his fourth career game-winning goal in extra time to beat the Flyers 1-0 on Tuesday.

Moore’s one timer off a pass from forward Taylor Hall also marked his 10th goal of the season, extending his career high.

“It starts with a great play by (Kyle) Palmieri to bring that puck back, save ice, 3-on-3 is so much about possession,” Moore said. “We were able to catch them in a change and that’s a big-league pass by Hallsy and that’s an easy one to put in. I’m the beneficiary of some high-end skill by him.”

Hall was ahead of Moore attacking the net, and Moore wasn’t sure if he was making the pass

“I hope he is,” Moore said.

Watch the video of Moore’s game-winner above.

Published at Wed, 05 Apr 2017 02:38:19 +0000