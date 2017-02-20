WATCH: Devils' Keith Kinkaid makes ridiculous diving save vs. Islanders



NEW YORK — The New York Islanders tied the Devils at 1-1 in the first period on Sunday and appeared poised for a 2-1 lead moments later before the glove of goalie Keith Kinkaid intervened.

Kinkaid made a pad save that deflected to the right circle, where Josh Bailey had a clear angle on an open net.

Bailey’s shot went on target, but Kinkaid quickly react to dive across the crease and get his glove on the shot. The Devils then cleared the puck from danger.

Kinkaid made 12 saves in the first period, where the Devils and Islanders each scored once.

