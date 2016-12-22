WATCH: Devils' Miles Wood throws 'haymakers,' has fun fighting for first time in his life



PITTSBURGH — It’s looking like the Devils might have something special in this Miles Wood kid.

Everyone knows the 21-year-old rookie left wing can skate like crazy, and he’s shown in his limited NHL time that he can bury pucks into nets.

Loss more on Devils’ effort or Pens’ play?

And now we know the native New Englander can fight … and that’s a trait that even he didn’t even know was in him before the second period of the Devils’ 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

Wood hadn’t been in a fight in his life until throwing punches for 10 or so seconds with Penguins tough-guy defenseman Steve Oleksy.

“Never,” the 2013 fourth round draft pick and son of former NHL player Randy Wood said.

No fights as a kid in school … even on a playground?

“No, never,” Wood shot back.

Hearing that made his first fight even more impressive because he was winding up and throwing roundhouse rights after roundhouse rights while taking a bunch of hard bombs from Oleksey 17:53 into the second with the Devils trailing 2-1.

“Yeah, there were a lot of punches,” Wood said “I was just kind of … haymakers, I guess!”

This fight didn’t last long, but very entertaining. The punches were coming from both guys so quickly, in fact, that the bout resembled back-and-forth action of Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed fighting on the big screen.

“That was a bad-ass fight,” Devils defenseman Ben Lovejoy said. “It’s fun to watch (Wood) do that, and he’s been so good all over the ice. He’s been a real asset for our team. He added another dimension to that tonight.”

Sure did. Wood has used his tremendous speed to contribute offensively with four goals in 15 games, and now it’s apparent that he has some grit.

“I’m from Massachusetts,” Wood said. “I watched (former Boston Bruins tough winger Milan) Lucic all the time, so I was like, ‘Let’s just do it.'”

Wood held his own despite giving up some weight. He’s 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds, while Oleksy is 6-foot, 195 pounds. Oleksy is an experienced fighter, too, as he’s now dropped the gloves 15 times in 66 career NHL games.

Wood didn’t intend to fight. All he was looking to do was maybe give a hard shove to Penguins defenseman Ian Cole to retaliate for a just-after-the-whistle hit on Devils winger Beau Bennett.

Bennett was hit with an elbow from the slot was charging to the net just after Wood’s left-wing shot on net was caught by Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and held for a face-off.

“Cole hit Beau there, and I actually went after Cole and I got in a fight with his D-partner,” Wood said. “Stuff like that happens.

“I didn’t think (the hit on Bennett) was that bad. To be honest, I was just going over there to stick up for Beau, and (Cole) kind of jumped at me. I said, ‘Let’s just go.”

Devils coach John Hynes was impressed, but not surprised.

“He’s a very competitive player,” Hynes said of Wood. “When you see how he plays, he plays with a lot of energy and speed and he gets in lots of confrontations … not fighting confrontations, but puck battles in net-front areas and things like that. It’s nice to see him to be able to do that, and I think he did really well in his first (fighting) opportunity.”

Wood had fun … sort of.

“At the time, yes, but when it’s all said and done, no,” he said. “If I have to do it, it’ll do it, but it’s not something I want to get in the habit of doing.”

That’s because taking a bunch of hard punches can be painful. Afterward, he had some marks on his face and admitted being a little sore.

“I have a lot of respect for fighters now,” Wood said.

Randy Miller may be reached at rmiller@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @RandyJMiller. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 24 Dec 2016 11:30:00 +0000