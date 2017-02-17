WATCH: Giants' Odell Beckham signs fan's jersey after Drake stop concert



A lucky Drake fan got the ultimate gift when Drizzy got Odell Beckham Jr. to sign his jersey during a show. #BoyMeetsWorldTourpic.twitter.com/1ZTiSzXBPH — Hardys(r) (@HardysMedia) February 16, 2017

The latest cool thing to happen to Odell Beckham this offseason?

He held up a Drake concert, and for good reason.

The Giants‘ star receiver appears to have attended one of his good friend’s shows recently. During the concert, Drake briefly stopped performing so he could go down to Beckham in the crowd and bring him on stage to sign a fan’s jersey.

“Odell, you see this? Shoutout my brother Odell. He’s right there too,” Drake said, via cbssports.com. “Hold on, I’m gonna get him to sign that jersey for you. What’s up? What’s up? What’s up?”

Beckham and Drake are very close. “That’s my guy right there,” Beckham said of Drake last year. “Somebody, I’m sure you can relate to it, somebody whose mindset is the same as yours, and they want nothing but success, they want to be the best. … We just click on a level like that.”

Beckham even lived and trained at Drake’s house in California for a stretch last offseason.

“It was a nice little place to stay. It was cool for sure,” Beckham said last year. “It was so motivating to wake up every day … It made me want to be better. It made me want to be more successful. I’m ready for it.”

