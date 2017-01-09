WATCH: Golden Globes hosts special tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds



The Golden Globes doesn’t usually run an “in memoriam” segment as part of the show, but an exception was made this year for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

Host Jimmy Fallon introduced a short tribute dedicated to the mother-daughter pair.

Reynolds, 84, a legendary singer and actress known widely for her role in “Singin’ in the Rain,” died just a day after Fisher, 60, an actress and writer celebrated for playing Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” films, died on Dec. 27, several days after suffering a heart attack. On Jan. 7, HBO premiered “Bright Lights,” a documentary chronicling the relationship between Fisher and Reynolds.

In the Globes tribute, scenes from the actresses’ lives and films played over a recording “You Made Me Love You,” the song from the musical “Irene” that Reynolds and Fisher sang when they appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” together in 2011.

To see a full “in memoriam” slideshow for talents lost over the past year, visit the Golden Globes website.

Amy Kuperinsky may be reached at akuperinsky@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmyKup or on Facebook.

