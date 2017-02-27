WATCH: Jets heading to NFL Scouting Combine with eyes wide open



The NFL offseason is moving along quite well.

This week, coaches, general managers, scouts and more will descend upon Indianapolis for this year’s scouting combine. Game film will be forgotten for definitive measurables grading a player’s height, weight, speed, vertical jump and hand size, among other things.

It’s likely not the best measuring stick for a prospective NFL player, but it’s valued none the less. So on whom will Jets coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan focus?

Watch the video above and find out.

Published at Tue, 28 Feb 2017 12:30:00 +0000