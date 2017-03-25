WATCH: Jets must go secondary-heavy in 2017 NFL Draft



The Jets secondary was absolutely dreadful a season ago, there’s no denying that. They say stats are everything, but the numbers paint a pretty clear picture for just how bad things got:

In 2016, the Jets allowed 52 pass plays of 20-plus yards (14th most in NFL) and 13 of 40-plus (3rd most). They allowed 30 passing touchdowns (6th most) and intercepted just eight passes (second fewest).

This offseason, the Jets haven’t done much to fix things. They missed out on Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson, who signed with the Ravens. They didn’t pursue Stephon Gilmore (signed with Patriots), or attempt to trade for Trumaine Johnson (Rams).

They added Morris Claiborne, but that’s it. The rest is status quo. Buster Skrine, Marcus Williams, Darryl Roberts and Juston Burris are the lone players of note returning next year. The Jets cut Darrelle Revis late last month.

So could the Jets could secondary-heavy in the NFL Draft? Watch the video above and find out why.

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 25 Mar 2017 14:30:00 +0000