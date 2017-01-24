WATCH: Jets targeting centers, tight ends at Senior Bowl?



MOBILE, Ala. – When you go 5-11, it’s safe to say that you need upgrades across the board. For the Jets, that means spending day 2 of Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, Alabama looking at centers and tight ends.

The Jets are desperate for a playmaker at tight end. The hope is that a new offensive coordinator, when combined with a new tight end, will help make the offense more dynamic.

An upgrade along the offensive line is also an option, especially if the Jets decide to part ways with center Nick Mangold.

Check out our video from Wednesday’s practice for a rundown of which players could be on the Jets’ radar at tight end and center.

