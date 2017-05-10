WATCH: Jon Stewart defends Stephen Colbert during 'Daily Show' reunion



Just minutes before Stephen Colbert’s planned “Daily Show” reunion started filming on Tuesday’s “Late Show,” news broke that President Donald Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey.

“My pulse is racing,” Colbert said, performing some last-minute riffing on the subject in his monologue, including a reading of Trump’s letter to Comey in a Trumpian voice.

“Now we’ll have more on this tomorrow, when they scramble to cover the whole thing up,” said the Montclair resident, who was a correspondent on the Comedy Central show before going on to host “The Colbert Report,” which he left in 2014 to take the helm at “The Late Show.”

After that was out of the way, Jon Stewart, the longtime “Daily Show” maestro, who left the show in 2015 after 16 years, wasted no time in mentioning the recent controversy over Colbert’s use of explicit (yet bleeped) language in a joke about President Trump and Vladimir Putin.

“I’ve been seeing about you in the news — you have a potty mouth,” Stewart said.

Colbert’s reply: “I learned it from you, Dad.” (Though those calling for Stewart’s removal as host used the hashtag #FireColbert, “The Late Show” saw a bump in ratings the night after he made the joke on May 1, and the show performed well throughout the week.)



In the reunion episode — for which Colbert had invited former “Daily Show” regulars Rob Corddry, Samantha Bee, John Oliver and Ed Helms — Stewart and Colbert went on to talk about Trump firing Comey, and Colbert asked if Stewart missed sounding off on the news. Stewart said he sometimes finds himself “impotently shouting into the abyss” — not all that different from his “Daily Show” role, he mused.

Getting serious, he said he appreciated the time spent with family since his departure from the Comedy Central series.

“We can insult, he (Trump) can injure,” Stewart said, again addressing the criticism of Colbert for his use of explicit language on “The Late Show” last week.

“I do not understand why in this country, we try and hold comedians to a standard we do not hold leaders to,” Stewart said.

The special episode started with Stewart making a sandwich for current “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, who presided over a series of red buttons, including one that sent Colbert running for a Coke. The bit was a nod to President Trump’s push-button White House drink delivery system.



In a one-on-one interview, Colbert called Stewart a “gentleman farmer.” (Stewart, who has made several visits to “The Late Show,” owns a farm in Middletown with his wife, Tracey, and plans to open an animal sanctuary in Colts Neck.)

“I don’t … I live in New Jersey,” protested Stewart, who grew up in Lawrenceville and seemed to take exception to how well everyone had aged, likening his former cast to students coming to see an older Mr. Holland in the film “Mr. Holland’s Opus.”



Since leaving their jobs as “Daily Show” correspondents, Bee, Helms, Oliver and Corddry have gone on to lead their own shows and act in big movies and TV series.

In a reenactment of his final day at “The Daily Show” in 2005, Colbert, sporting a soul patch, ran into Bee in the break room. The host of the TBS show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” donned a big curly wig to complain about the Bush administration. Joining them were Corddry, wearing a spiky wig with bleached tips, and Helms, in a mustache and trucker hat, all fighting over Colbert’s office.

“Hello chums,” said Oliver, host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight,” playing the role of Steve Carell, a member of the cast at the time (alas, not present for this reunion), since his own “Daily Show” tenure began in 2007. Stewart, cowering in the refrigerator, ate a series of stolen yogurts as he frantically ordered up some Donald Rumsfeld penis jokes.

Crowding onto couches in a morning show style, the group went on to recall fond memories of the show that launched their careers. Colbert cued up a montage of their early correspondent work.

He recalled one segment for which he had to “flee the Klan” with his producer at “a cross-burning in the countryside” when the klansmen realized he was from a comedy show.

At the end of the reunion, Colbert again addressed Stewart.

“I wouldn’t have this gig or any gig if it hadn’t been for this man,” he said.

Amy Kuperinsky may be reached at akuperinsky@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmyKup or on Facebook.



