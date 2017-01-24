WATCH: Kevin Hart impressed by Sixers win over Clippers



Entertainer Kevin Hart watches an NBA basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum)

There was plenty of starpower on hand for the Sixers’ 121-110 victory over the LA Clippers Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia native Kevin Hart was seated courtside for the win and appeared throughout the game to be impressed by what he was seeing from the Sixers, who earned their first victory since Nov. 19 without Joel Embiid in the lineup.

“Right now, it’s a good time to be in Philadelphia, it’s a good time to be a Sixers fan,” Hart said in an interview with Sixers sideline reporter Molly Sullivan. “They’re playing good basketball right now. You know what, I think it’s a breath of fresh air.”

In addition to Hart, the Sixers hosted an M Knight Shyamalan with the acclaimed director and producer on hand as well.

Tonight at the Sixers game – M. Night rings the Honorary Liberty Bell – pic.twitter.com/fHNfvUX06v — Lara Toscani Weems (@LTWPhilly) January 25, 2017

Trust The Process, in theaters next fall. pic.twitter.com/P805us1U1n — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 25, 2017

If the Sixers — who have won 9 of their last 12 games — continue to play as exciting and competitive basketball as Tuesday night, the Wells Fargo Center might become the place see and be seen.

Next up for the Sixers is a Wednesday night game in Milwaukee against the Bucks before returning home Friday night against the Houston Rockets in a nationally televised game on ESPN.

You can check out video of Hart’s reactions throughout the Sixers’ victory above.

