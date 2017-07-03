WATCH: Man saves elderly woman from oncoming NJ Transit train



SADDLE BROOK — Dashcam video captured the dramatic rescue of an older woman who was nearly struck by a train while she was crossing railroad tracks Wednesday, WABC 7 reported.

Jon Mango was inside his car when he spotted the elderly woman walking with two canes making her halting way across the tracks when the crossing lights began to flash and the NJ Transit train sounded its horn.

Mango left his car and pulled the woman to safety.

“I saw the train was really coming. I sprinted onto the tracks and I pulled her by the arm. She was scared, like I was trying to do something,” Mango told WABC 7. “She actually stopped because she was scared, so then I tried grabbing her arm and then really tried pulling her. She was having a lot of trouble.”

Paul Milo may be reached at pmilo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter@PaulMilo2. Find NJ.comon Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 09 Mar 2017 03:40:34 +0000