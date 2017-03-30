WATCH: Meet new Devils defenseman Michael Kapla



NEWARK – Defenseman Michael Kapla participated in his first full NHL practice on Thursday, and he will make his NHL debut when the Devils visit the New York Islanders on Friday.

Kapla signed his entry-level contract as a college free agent on Tuesday, just two days after playing his final game at UMass-Lowell.

Now he will make his professional debut to cap off a busy week.

“To be able to see what it’s like at that level, and you dream of it as a kid,” Kapla said. “It’s a dream to sign a contract, but to play an NHL game is the next step, too. Then to see what I have to work on over the summer and come back, be ready to go next year.”

Watch the video above to meet the newest Devil.

