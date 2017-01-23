WATCH: N.J's Chris Hogan gives Patriots big lead in AFC Championship Game



Brady to Lewis back to Brady…

DEEP to Hogan! The PERFECT Flea Flicker! #PITvsNE #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/u2pvVvcCEA — NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2017

What a journey.

After a decorated high school athletic career at Ramapo High School, New Jersey native Chris Hogan enrolled at Penn State to play lacrosse. After three seasons as a Nittany Lion, Hogan came home–and switched back to a sport he dominated as a young player.

Hogan played one year of football at Monmouth University, catching 12 balls as a wide receiver and nabbing three interceptions as a defensive back in 2011.

Now, after being signed and cut by the 49ers, Giants, Dolphins and Bills, Hogan has found a home as one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets in the New England Patriots attack.

During Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Hogan did what he’s being doing very well all season–get open and make a big catch for head coach Bill Belichick and the most successful organization in the sport.

Give the video above a watch to see Hogan catch his second touchdown of the game–giving New England a 17-6 lead.

Joe Giglio may be reached at jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeGiglioSports. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

