WATCH: Patrik Elias practices for final time with Devils



NEWARK — Patrik Elias made his first and only practice with the Devils this season on Friday, one week after retiring from the NHL.

Elias skated with the Devils in front of fans at the Prudential Center, one day before the team’s home finale. The Devils will honor Elias with a final lap after he warms up with the team prior to Saturday’s game against the New York Islanders.

Even though Elias hadn’t practiced with the team all season after knee surgery last May, he jumped right in like he’d been there all along.

Why Elias opted to not play Saturday

“I felt pretty good. I’ve been skating the last four, five days or so and obviously they kept it simple,” Elias said. “Just a few drills, nothing complicated.

“It was nice with the guys, just like I was coming back from an injury, one of them. It’s been like that the last couple years so they made it a lot easier for me and I’m thankful for that.”

One of the main drills of the practice was a 3-on-3 game played on one-third of the ice, and Elias gave the fans a couple highlights. He assisted one goal and scored one of his own, even though it didn’t go exactly as intended.

“I was going high. But the one thing I learned over the years, they don’t ask how, they ask how many,” Elias laughed. “He was asking me if I should let one in and I said no. Just because if I did put one in, you’re going to make it sound like it was on purpose.”

The practice ran similar to many others conducted by coach John Hynes and the Devils this season. It fell on the shorter side of some, with players on the ice for about an hour, but Hynes didn’t have to make any special adjustments for Elias.

“Typical example of him. That was his first practice, but he’s been working with (skills coach) Pertti (Hasanen),” Hynes said. “He comes in every day and he’s amazed at how hard he works and how in it he was. He wants to make sure whether it was today in practice or (Saturday) in warmups, he wants to be prepared.”

