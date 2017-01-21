Home
WATCH: Rutgers' Corey Sanders banks in game-winner versus Nebraska

WATCH: Rutgers' Corey Sanders banks in game-winner versus Nebraska

Rutgers |
21914522-standard.jpg

WATCH: Rutgers' Corey Sanders banks in game-winner versus Nebraska

PISCATAWAY — With two video cameras and a host of microphones in his face, Corey Sanders was asked if this was the best game he’s played since stepping on Rutgers’ campus two years ago.

“Yeah, I would have to say that,” Sanders said after banking in the game-winner with 1 second remaining in a 65-64 Rutgers triumph highlighted by Sanders’ season-high 25 points, five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Corey Sanders (3) goes to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Glynn Watson Jr. (5) during second half at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Rutgers Scarlet Knights defeated Nebraska Cornhuskers 65-64.Noah K. Murray | USA TODAY Sports 

“I was just able to get into a groove, had my teammates set good picks for me, and I think the defense paid off a lot with some buckets in transition. It just feels good to get a ‘W.”

For Sanders, it was arguably the biggest shot of his collegiate career — up there with his buzzer-beating 3-pointer to force overtime in an eventual loss to Illinois last year.

The sophomore guard said it was his first game-winning basket since a layup made over now-North Carolina junior Tony Bradley during his junior year of high school in Florida.

“I’d like to think that nobody can guard me — that’s my mindset,” Sanders said. “I play all off of instinct, so if I see an opening I’m going to try to take the shot.”

So how did Sanders celebrate the game-winner?

With a backflip, of course.

Sanders banks in game-winner

“I’ve been doing that since I was 6 or 7 years old,” said Sanders, who did a backflip at center court during the post-game celebration. “That’s just a fun thing to do.”

Watch the video above to see Sanders’ game-winner to lift Rutgers (12-8, 1-6 Big Ten) to its first triumph in eight games dating to a Dec. 18 win over Fordham.

Keith Sargeant may be reached at ksargeant@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @KSargeantNJ. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)


Published at Sat, 21 Jan 2017 20:25:01 +0000

Related Posts