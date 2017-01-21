WATCH: Rutgers' Corey Sanders banks in game-winner versus Nebraska



PISCATAWAY — With two video cameras and a host of microphones in his face, Corey Sanders was asked if this was the best game he’s played since stepping on Rutgers’ campus two years ago.

“Yeah, I would have to say that,” Sanders said after banking in the game-winner with 1 second remaining in a 65-64 Rutgers triumph highlighted by Sanders’ season-high 25 points, five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal.

“I was just able to get into a groove, had my teammates set good picks for me, and I think the defense paid off a lot with some buckets in transition. It just feels good to get a ‘W.”

For Sanders, it was arguably the biggest shot of his collegiate career — up there with his buzzer-beating 3-pointer to force overtime in an eventual loss to Illinois last year.

The sophomore guard said it was his first game-winning basket since a layup made over now-North Carolina junior Tony Bradley during his junior year of high school in Florida.

“I’d like to think that nobody can guard me — that’s my mindset,” Sanders said. “I play all off of instinct, so if I see an opening I’m going to try to take the shot.”

So how did Sanders celebrate the game-winner?

With a backflip, of course.

Sanders banks in game-winner

“I’ve been doing that since I was 6 or 7 years old,” said Sanders, who did a backflip at center court during the post-game celebration. “That’s just a fun thing to do.”

Watch the video above to see Sanders’ game-winner to lift Rutgers (12-8, 1-6 Big Ten) to its first triumph in eight games dating to a Dec. 18 win over Fordham.

Keith Sargeant may be reached at ksargeant@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @KSargeantNJ. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 21 Jan 2017 20:25:01 +0000