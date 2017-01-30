WATCH: Rutgers football recruiting peaking 2 days before signing day



The Scarlet Knights are on a roll adding four scholarship commitments and two preferred walk-ons over the past few days.

And just two days from signing day, the staff is closing in on another handful of prospects, with an adequate number of scholarships left to extend.

Updates on Rutgers’ official visitor weekend

Check out the video above to find out which targets Rutgers has lined up with just 48 hours left until one of the most exciting Wednesdays of the year for college football fans.

