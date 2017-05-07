WATCH: 'SNL' mocks sudden low profile of Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway



TRENTON — At the start of this year, counselor to President Donald Trump and New Jerseynative Kellyanne Conway reacted to a called-for boycott of her as a guest on news programming by insisting, “I can put my shoes and pantyhose back on and go on any show at any time.”

“Saturday Night Live” isn’t so sure.

In a send-up of PBS’ children’s show “Where in the World is Carmen San Diego?” Kate McKinnon again appeared as Conway in “Where in the World is Kellyanne Conway?”

As backup singers wondered whence Conway had vanished, a pair of “gumshoe” kid contestants were brought in to solve the disappearance of the formerly omnipresent face of Trump’s movement.

But when “SNL” regular Mikey Day came out to quiz the youngsters about where Conway might be, one answered, “Well, we don’t want to find her.”

Where are the media while Trump’s at Bedminster?

“OK…I guess that’s our show,” said Day, clearly exasperated. “Seven weeks in a row and still no one wants to find that woman.”

In the aftermath of Conway’s coining the term “alternative facts” to describe demonstrable falsehoods about Trump’s inaugural crowd size on “Meet the Press,” in late January, news organizations like CNN and MSNBC moved to ban her as a guest, citing her lack of credibility.

Since then, Conway’s portfolio within the White House has reportedly shrunk, and her public appearances largely relegated to the right-leaning Fox News Channel.

Last week, Conway appeared on “Hannity” to accuse House Democrats of not caring for veterans after House Republicans passed a health care bill that could strip seven million veterans of their tax credits and classify post-traumatic stress disorder as a preexisting condition.

You can watch the full sketch above.

Claude Brodesser-Akner may be reached at cbrodesser@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ClaudeBrodesser. Find NJ.com Politics on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 07 May 2017 13:01:53 +0000