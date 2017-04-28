WATCH: Video of Irish people trying N.J. foods takes off on YouTube



But their takes on Jersey’s iconic foods are pretty funny. You can watch the complete video above. Some of the highlights include:

Disco fries: Fries, gravy and cheese

One of the staples of late night eating in New Jersey, one of the Irishmen in the video has the right idea of when to dig into the greasy item.

“The only time I would eat these is after a disco when I’m completely hammered,” he said.

Not everyone was a fan, with reactions such as, “It’s really bad for you. I can just taste it,” and “It looked like vomit.”

The Irish just don’t understand.

Chicken savoy: roasted chicken, herbs and cheese

“Do they just put cheese on everything?”

By the end of the video, their case will only strengthen, but overall, the group did enjoy the chicken savoy, except for the lady who was upset the chicken had a bone in it.

New Jersey Italian hot dog: potatoes, green peppers, onions, mustard and sausage

Our food writer, Pete Genovese, called New Jersey the center of the hot dog universe and the New Jersey Italian hot dog is one of its hallmarks.

The Irish people were perplexed.

“It’s like the hot dog was murdered and they are trying to bury the body,” one said.

“It’s weird having potatoes in a sandwich,” the same guy added. “I’m sorry, that is wrong. It’s messed up.”

Taylor ham sandwich: ham, cheese and egg

An iconic New Jersey sandwich that may have convinced these six Irish people to make a trip across the Atlantic Ocean and into New Jersey to try one for real.

“I don’t know whether to eat it or make love to it,” one of them announced.

“It’s kind of like a dinner breakfast in a sandwich,” another one of the Irishmen said.

But while they all seemed to enjoy it, one Irishmen couldn’t taste the final food without getting another jab in.

“There’s more f—-n cheese in there, isn’t there?,” he asked.

Let us know below if there are any other New Jersey-specific foods they should have tried or with what you thought of their reactions. Fair or not?

Joe Atmonavage may be reached at jatmonavage@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @jatmonavageNJ. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

