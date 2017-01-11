WATCH: With 2 new coaches, Rutgers' mission: Find offensive identity in spring camp



PISCATAWAY — If there is an overarching way to define the reason for the Rutgers football offensive struggles last season, it’s that there was no identity.

Between using four different quarterbacks including two different starters, losing a top playmaking wide receiver to a season-ending injury and an underachieving rushing attack, Rutgers didn’t have anything to rely on when the going got tough as it often did during nine consecutive Big Ten losses.

Rutgers offensive coordinator Jerry Kill is making fixing that problem his top priority for spring practice.

“In the spring, I want to get good at something we can believe in,” Kill said. “Having a whole bunch in this summer and trying to be good at it probably won’t be successful. I think we want get the basics in and get good at something.

“Say, ‘Hey, we are going to get good at these three running plays, we’re going to get good at this pass concept and then we’ll go from there.’ I think that’s important to building.”

Kill and Rutgers running backs coach Lester Erb were introduced to the media Wednesday morning at the Hale Center, and it was their years of experience that stood out most to NJ.com writers Ryan Dunleavy, Keith Sargeant and Steve Politi.

“If you really look around the Big Ten,” said Erb, who spent 13 years as an assistant at Iowa, “it really comes down to playing sound football and tough, physical football. I don’t really think there’s a secret to any of it. That’s what you have to do.”

The most likely thing for Rutgers to succeed at is building a consistent rushing attack, given the return of senior halfbacks Josh Hicks and Robert Martin as well as three starters on the offensive line under returning position coach A.J. Blazek.

“I believe in repetition,” Kill said. “I don’t believe you can run two plays in practice and then try to run them in the game. I want our kids coming out of spring practice saying, ‘We’re good at this part of the game.’ You can’t put 200 things in and say that.”

Watch the video at the top of the screen to hear more about why the two new assistant coaches should be instant upgrades for Rutgers.

