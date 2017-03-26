'Watcher' house owners sue town over demolition, replacement plan



WESTFIELD — The owners of the infamous “Watcher” house that was targeted by a stalker seeking “young blood” have filed a lawsuit against the town seeking to demolish the home and build two new houses.

Derek and Maria Broaddus have argued they can’t live the house, and can’t sell it because of three mysterious and threatening letters they received from someone identified only as “The Watcher.”

“My clients are good people. They’re caught in a situation they didn’t ask for,” said James Foerst, a Millburn attorney representing the owners.

The township planning board in January rejected a plan to raze the house and build two houses on the existing lot. The plan was the subject of lengthy hearings before it was rejected.

The lawsuit filed by the Broadduses seeks to overturn that ruling.

‘Watcher’ house now occupied; renter unfazed

Days after buying the house for $1.3 million in June 2014, the couple received the first letter, in which the writer asked if the new owners were bringing him “young blood.”

The couple, who have children, refused to move into the home and have tried unsuccessfully to sell the house.

They filed suit in June 2015 against the prior owners, John and Andrea Woods, claiming they had also received a letter from the Watcher but never disclosed it. The lawsuit drew worldwide attention. Westfield police say they have investigated the letters but never identified the author.

The Woods filed a counter-suit, denying the letter they received was threatening and alleging they were defamed through the vast attention given the original suit. The litigation is still in court.

The latest lawsuit by the Broadduses against the town focused on the requirement to subdivide the lot prior to razing the house and building two new houses.

Neighborhood residents joined together to protest, and the owners of one house on Boulevard hired a lawyer to fight the plan. They argued that the smaller lots would be out of character in that community.

The Broadduses sought variances to create lots slightly smaller than required by zoning ordinance. Foerst, in his presentation to the board, showed that there were other non-conforming lots on the block.

Last January, after two nights of hearings, the planning board rejected the application to subdivide the lot. Foerst called the planning board’s rejection arbitrary.

“There is a mix of lots of varying size and varying frontage,” Foerst said when contacted about the lawsuit.

Board attorney Diane Dabulas said she has seen the lawsuit, but could not comment on it.

Tom Haydon may be reached at thaydon@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tom_HaydonSL. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

