Weddings, Jersey Style: A psychic perfectly predicted this couple's marriage

WEST CALDWELL — In today’s era of social media it’s becoming more common to hear stories of high school/college sweethearts, friends who’ve lost touch, or casual acquaintances reconnecting over sites like Facebook and rekindling the flames of former and unrequited love, and turning it into marriage.

For Cara Ann Kirner and Michael DePeri of West Caldwell, social media was not just the way they reconnected, it was how they met in the first place.

In 2005 DePeri, who works employee at PepsiCo., friend requested Kirner, who works as a clinician for Serv Behavioral Health, on the Facebook predecessor Myspace. The two would chat over the site and eventually DePeri asked Kirner out on a date.

However, the date did not go especially well.

“He was completely shy, and didn’t say much,” said Kirner. “I’m extremely outgoing and took this as that he didn’t like me.”

According to Kirner, it turns out that DePeri was actually nervous and was so tongue-tied that he didn’t know what to say. The couple eventually drifted apart until three years, and seven months ago (give or take a month or two).

At that point Kirner thought she was “done with love” as she had been through enough unsuccessful relationships. That is until she went to a psychic.

“She told me that I would be married in three years, and it would be to someone from my past,” said Kirner. “I thought, ‘my past?’ I was horrified, the last thing I wanted was someone from my past.”

A few weeks later Kirner was surprised to receive a message on Facebook from DePeri. The couple would chat over the social media platform for a bit, until they decided to reconnect at Chiller Theater, an annual horror/sci-fi convention that takes place in New Jersey.

“As soon as we saw each other it was like we were hit with a bolt of lightning,” said the bride.

And at that moment she knew he was the one.

THE PROPOSAL

DePeri proposed to Kirner on the couple’s two-year anniversary. He squired her to The Manor in West Orange, the same location Kirner’s father had proposed to her mother years before. DePeri called ahead and arrange to have the words “Cara, will you marry me?” on a plate of desserts.

However, the message wasn’t relayed properly to their waiter, because he rushed up to their table with a bottle of champagne, and yelled “congratulations!” as he popped the cork.

Luckily, Kirner thought this exclamation was due to their anniversary. DePeri’s plan was still intact and when it came time for dessert, his question was revealed, and he got down on one knee.

“I blacked out after that,” said Kirner. “All of a sudden I saw Mike on one knee, everyone in the restaurant stood up clapping.”

“I snapped out of it long enough to excitedly yell, “Yes!”

Kirner admits she made DePeri retell his proposal because she could not remember any of it.

WEDDING DATE

The couple choose Oct. 21, 2016 as their wedding date due to their love of the autumn season.

“We are both totally obsessed with the fall,” said Kirner. “The leaves are changing to golden yellows, reds and browns and the air has a cool, crisp chill against your face.”

WEDDING VENUE

The couple chose the Graycliff in Moonachie for their venue based on the recommendation of their friends who had had their reception there.

“The food is incredible, the service was impeccable, and the room was perfect for the amount of people we invited,” said the bride.

WHERE THEY SPLURGED

The couple spent the most on the bride’s jewelry.

“Mike brought me a gorgeous brooch bouquet from Brooch Bouquets by Nicolasa Cicero,” said Kirner. “She did Snooki and JWOWW from ‘Jersey Shore’s’ bouquets.”

The bride also wore an heirloom platinum diamond necklace valued at $80,000.

WHERE THEY SAVED

The couple saved the most money when the groom’s cousin Will DePeri served as the officiant.

HOW THEY MADE THEIR WEDDING SPECIAL

Kirner tried to get as crafty as possible when it came to the gifts for everyone involved in the wedding.

“I had beautiful “thank you” cards printed for each guest on ivory sparkled card stock and glistening eggplant print,” said the bride. “After all, they are our mentors, our teachers and our greatest loves.”

She recruited her bridesmaids to fill mini Mason jars with warm cinnamon sugar for the guests to take home. The side effect of this was a delicious one as the entire wedding venue smelled like cinnamon.

MOST MEMORABLE MOMENT

One of the most memorable moments for the couple, was when Kirner’s mother walked down the aisle.

A month prior to the wedding Kirner’s mother became very ill, and the family nearly lost her. The entire family was racked with worry, and emotion — but thankfully she is recovering, and was able to attend the wedding.

“The congregation stood and clapped in her honor while my father rolled her down the aisle, in her tulle-wrapped wheelchair, which I decorated for her so she could arrive in style,” said Kirner.

DePeri says, outside of that moment, his favorite part of the ceremony was watching Kirner walk down the aisle. “I never saw anything so beautiful in my entire life,” said the groom.

For the bride, it was when the officiant asked DePeri if he would take Kirner to be his bride, and he responded, “absolutely.”

At the reception the couple says they both loved just being able to dance the night away with their friends and family.

However, DePeri did admit he got a real kick out of cutting the cake to the “Superman” theme song.

