What changes for Devils' John Hynes in days before trade deadline

NEWARK — Devils coach John Hynes expects to be in frequent communication with general manager Ray Shero leading up to the NHL trade deadline on March 1.

But those talks won’t vary much from their usual communication throughout the season.

“Ray and I talk about these things all the time, and we spent a lot of time together (Wednesday),” Hynes said. “Usually we’d meet on an off day, so it’s really no different. We’ve talked lots all year about what we want to do with our team, what we have, where we’re going. It’s non-stop conversation, and it will continue of the next few days.”

The Devils made one of the earliest trades of month, sending forward Vern Fiddler to the Nashville Predators on Feb. 4, and the later flipped forward Sergey Kalinin to the Toronto Maple Leafs for defenseman Viktor Loov.

Hynes said Shero will share what he’s hearing from around the league, but for the most part, his attention will remain on the Devils’ two remaining games before the deadline.

“He’ll for sure keep me updated on some discussion or things that he’s having on the phone. But for me, our interaction doesn’t really change because we communicate so much,” Hynes said. “Every day, couple times a day. I’ll focus on coaching the team and making sure we’re ready to play, and when he has something that comes up, he’ll for sure connect with me.”

The Devils are in a precarious spot in the standings — eight points out of a playoff spot and four ahead of last in the Eastern Conference. Regardless of what the Devils do at the deadline, winning the final two games of February is the goal.

“Bottom line is, we want to win the next two games, be very competitive and focus on what’s right in front of us,” Hynes said. “That’s playing and coaching.”

