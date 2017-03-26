What could a high lottery pick do for Devils next season?



NEWARK — The Devils are on a collision course for a high lottery pick during the 2017 NHL Draft, where they will be staring at a high pick after the NHL saw an influx of talent from last year’s top picks.

The 2016-17 season featured three players from the top six picks of the 2016 NHL Draft make immediate impacts for their organizations. Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Patrik Laine of the Winnipeg Jets and Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames all have 46 or more points in their NHL rookie seasons.

While the 2017 draft class doesn’t have those same type of big-name prospects at the top, the adding a lottery pick can only help the Devils.

Can little plays make a difference?

But coach John Hynes isn’t thinking too far ahead into specific players.

“You don’t really necessarily think about that. I think when we’re in the situation we’re in, we’re all cognizant of the fact that we have to get better and it’s the situation we’re in right now,” Hynes said. “We have to do a good job adding players to our team, whether that’s through the draft, whether it’s through trades, whether it’s through free agency.

The Devils currently have the third fewest points in the NHL, and if the draft lottery was held today, they would be guaranteed a top-seven pick, with a 10.3 percent chance at first overall.

If the Devils don’t fall back in the lottery, they could be looking at players like forwards Nolan Patrick, Nico Hischier, Owen Tippett or Gabriel Vilardi, or defenseman Timothy Liljegren, in the top four picks.

For now, Hynes’ attention remains solely on finishing out the final 12 days of the season before shifting to the summer.

“As far as coaching your team, you’re focused on the group this year and finishing the year strong,” Hynes said. “Then when you get into the offseason and you really focus on that next step.”

