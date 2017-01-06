What Devils defense will do with Andy Greene's ironman streak ending



NEWARK — Andy Greene won’t suit up for the Devils for the first time in 350 games when the team plays the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, ending the captain’s ironman streak.

Greene is dealing with bruising on his arm after blocking a shot during Tuesday’s 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. The puck also deflected into Greene’s face, but there are no issues related to that.

The streak was the third longest in Devils’ history, and Greene averaged more than 22 minutes of ice time during the run. The Devils haven’t played a game without Greene since March 4, 2012.

“When you look at how many games he’s been able to play, to be able to do that you also have to be able to play through a lot of injuries,” Devils coach John Hynes said. “Unfortunately this is one that will end the streak tonight for him.”

Now the challenge will be replacing the top defenseman in a group that has had it struggles this season.

“He plays against the other team’s top lines and key on the penalty kill,” Hynes said. “He’s a big-minute player, so we’re going to have to divide up his responsibilities with the rest of the d-core.”

Hynes said the team is still deciding on pairings and how minutes will be allotted against the Maple Leafs.

The Devils practiced two days without their captain, with defenseman Seth Helgeson called up from Albany to take his spot. Defenseman Ben Lovejoy said there is no way for one player to replace Greene, but the unit will try to collectively build off their recent performances.

“We’ve tweaked a few things, but it all comes down to how we want to play,” Lovejoy said. “Our commitment to winning battles, our commitment to execution, and I think that we’ve gone out with a mentality that we’re going to outwork the team.

“It’s something that we’re trying to be much more consistent with, and we need to come out and continue that.”

