What Devils thought of coach John Hynes in his 2nd NHL season
Updated April 15, 2017
Posted April 15, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
NEWARK — John Hynes’ second season as an NHL coach didn’t see the Devils take the next step to the postseason after his strong rookie campaign in 2015-16. But Devils players across the board were quick to say Hynes was not the reason for the team’s struggles. Here are evaluations from Devils’ players on their coach, plus Hynes’ thoughts on his second season.
Defenseman Andy Greene
“Still have full, absolute confidence in what Ray’s doing here and the coaching staff and Hynesy. This was on us. (Not) the management or coaching, it was on the players. We did not play the way we needed to play this year to give ourselves the chance to compete. Obviously like you said, when you have a year like this, there’s going to be changes, from top to bottom. Who know hat’s going to happen, obviously it will play out throughout the summer here. We individually as players need to look in the mirror and focus on what you can do better individually inside the team game. We have this summer to make sure this type of year doesn’t happen again coming into camp.”
“I think he’s a fantastic coach. He’s probably one of the most well-prepared coaches. When we were coming into games or coming into practice, there was always game plans in place, and it was up to us to execute and we didn’t. Going into every game, we always have four or five keys that are gonna give us the best chance to win a game. it was spot on every time. Most of the times when we did that, we won, and when we didn’t, we lost. From a coaching standpoint, there’s no issue there, and like I said, it’s on us players to execute it.”
Defenseman Ben Lovejyoy
“I’m sad for the way things went for him. I think he deserves much better. He is a sharp guy, he’s a really good coach. He deserves a better effort on a regular basis from guys in this room. I think we let him down, not the other way around.”
Forward Taylor Hall
“He brings a certain sense of accountability, not only to me but to our group. I think he’s what we need and he’s a coach that I think does well in today’s game with today’s players and personalities. He’s a guy that there’s give or take with him. It’s not his way or the highway, which seems to be an old-school mentality that’s phasing out of the game now. I think he’s the right guys for our ship, and it’s up to the players to do better for him.”
Published at Sat, 15 Apr 2017 13:15:09 +0000
