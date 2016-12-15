What Devils thought of coach John Hynes in his 2nd NHL season

Defenseman Andy Greene

“Still have full, absolute confidence in what Ray’s doing here and the coaching staff and Hynesy. This was on us. (Not) the management or coaching, it was on the players. We did not play the way we needed to play this year to give ourselves the chance to compete. Obviously like you said, when you have a year like this, there’s going to be changes, from top to bottom. Who know hat’s going to happen, obviously it will play out throughout the summer here. We individually as players need to look in the mirror and focus on what you can do better individually inside the team game. We have this summer to make sure this type of year doesn’t happen again coming into camp.”