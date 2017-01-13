What did Devils think of Michael Kapla's NHL debut?



NEW YORK — Michael Kapla had his moment of realization before the Devils’ game against the New York Islanders started on Friday.

He was officially in the NHL.

“After warmups, after I got out there and got a few laps in, that’s when it sunk in a little bit,” Kapla said.

Kapla played 15:07 in the Devils’ 2-1 loss to the Islanders, appearing his first NHL game after signing with the Devils as a collegiate free agent on Tuesday.

Like any rookie, Kapla had some nervous shifts to start the game before settling into his comfort zone.

“The first couple shifts, just trying to feel it out, make a few passes and get a little confidence going,” Kapla said. “I think after that, I was able to do that pretty well and settle in.”

Devils coach John Hynes said Kapla will be in the lineup again on Saturday against the Flyers.

“He moved the puck really well, we wound up putting him on the power play a little bit later in the game,” Hynes said. “You can see his smarts, his puck poise. It was a good debut for him, pretty intense game, so it looks like he was ready to go. Hopefully he can follow it up (Saturday).”

Kapla played 1:40 of his total ice time on the power play. Despite his experience on the penalty kill and the Devils’ 10 penalties on Friday, Kapla did not log any short-handed time.

But the Devils brought in Kapla because of his ability to move the puck, and goalie Keith Kinkaid liked what he saw.

“He’s moving puck well, seeing the ice well,” Kinkaid said. “Very smooth with his hands, his feet. I think it was a great debut.”

Kapla also finished with one blocked shot and one giveaway.

In an emotional debut, Kapla said the biggest thing he needs to continue to adapt is the pace of play.

“That’s biggest thing from the college level to this level especially is the speed,” Kapla said. “Those guys are fast and obviously pretty skilled. But overall my teammates made it easier. They communicate and they’re all good players too, so that helps out a lot.”

