What differences did Ben Lovejoy see in Devils over past 2 seasons?

NEWARK — Defenseman Ben Lovejoy saw a noticeable difference in the Devils he played against in 2015-16 and the Devils he played for in 2016-17.

Lovejoy signed with the Devils as a free agent prior to the 2016-17 season, and while playing with the Pittsburgh Penguins the previous season, he remembered a Devils team that had an endless motor.

While that motor was there at times this season, Lovejoy said it was not where it needed to be consistently.

“The Devils team I played against last year was a really hard team to play against. I think they outworked every team they played,” Lovejoy said. “That’s why they were more successful than (this version of the Devils). That’s why they gave my Pittsburgh team fits, because they worked so hard, top to bottom, all 20 guys. I don’t think we did that nearly enough this year, and that’s why we took a step back. We need to rectify that.”

The Devils couldn’t take the next step following a promising first season under coach John Hynes and general manager Ray Shero.

More often that not, the Devils did find themselves in position to win games (or at least have a chance later). Lovejoy said winning is a learned skill, and the Devils need to take advantage of their opportunities.

“We didn’t win games where we didn’t play well and far too often we found ways to lose games when we did play well,” Lovejoy said. “I think it’s a bit of killer instinct, it’s making the right play at the right time, it’s playing smarter hockey, and it’s not playing even games. It’s not playing one-goal games.

“When we’re playing a good game, it’s being up by two or three goals and taking away the other team’s will to work. Far too often, we let it come down to the final minutes of games and at that point, anything can happen. Far too often, it went the other way.”

While Lovejoy’s first season as a Devils didn’t go exactly how he envisioned, he said he still sees the direction the organization is trying to go, and he wants to be a part of it.

“I love it here. I love being a Devil. I want to be part of the solution here, part of the rebuild, and part of the future success that this team is going to have,” Lovejoy said. “This is a great place to play, a great place to live. I think that you show that by playing really hard every day and I gave everything I had to this team. I look forward to continuing to do that in the future.”

