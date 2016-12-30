What does Chan Gailey think of Ryan Fitzpatrick's NFL future?



FLORHAM PARK — Ryan Fitzpatrick wants to play in 2017. He’s painfully aware he won’t with the Jets, but if another team comes calling, he’ll sign on the dotted line.

Does offensive coordinator Chan Gailey think that’s the right call?

“He’s got the mind to be able to go out and compete every week,” Gailey said. “He’s able to go do that and compete and win a game. There’s no question he can do that.”

But does he have the skills physically?

“Everybody’s physical skills, wan with years, once you reach your peak,” he said. “He still has lots of skills. Are they what they were the first time I saw him? No, they’re not.”

Fitzpatrick’s fall from grace this year is a story well told. In 2015, he broke franchise records. In 2016, he’s (statistically) the NFL’s worst passer. He has a completion percentage of 55.8, 17 interceptions and an ugly quarterback rating of 66.4

In games Fitzpatrick has played the majority of, the Jets are 3-9. He has been benched on two separate occasions, just to get his job back due to injury — Geno Smith in Week 7, Bryce Petty in Week 16.

“To me, he has handled it as a professional would handle it,” Gailey said. “To get his real feelings, you’d probably have to talk to him.”

In all likelihood, Fitzpatrick’s days of earning himself an unquestioned starting quarterback gig are over. He turned 34 last month, and this season is, statistically, the worst of his career.

To Gailey’s testament, his skills are on the decline. But he mentally can still help a team with a young quarterback. Maybe the Jaguars and Blake Bortles? The Rams and Jared Goff? The Eagles and Carson Wentz?

Either way, Fitzpatrick still wants to play.

“I still enjoy playing,” Fitzpatrick said. “I still like being out there and competing. My boys are getting old enough now where it’s cool and fun for them to come to the games.

“As long as I still enjoy doing it, I’ll keep doing it.”

