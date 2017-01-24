What does Ryan Clady's contract restructure mean for Jets?



Who will be the Jets‘ left tackle next season?

That question remains unanswered. For a while now, it seemed likely the Jets would cut Ryan Clady, whom they traded for last year to replace the retiring D’Brickashaw Ferguson. And that might still be the case, that the Jets ditch Clady.

But now, they have much more time to make a decision, because Clady restructured his contract Dec. 21, a league source confirmed to NJ Advance Media. The restructure and its details were first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

Previously, Clady was scheduled to have a $11.5 million salary cap figure if he was with the Jets in 2017. But now, that number is $10 million — and it is made up entirely of Clady’s non-guaranteed base salary.

Previously, the Jets had to make a decision on Clady, because of a roster bonus, by mid-February (the 22nd day before the start of the 2017 league year). Yates reported that roster bonus was $2.5 million. But now, that roster bonus is no longer in his contract. So the Jets have no offseason deadline for him.

What does this mean?

Well, it gives the Jets some time to perhaps find a new left tackle via free agency or the draft. If they don’t find a guy they like, they can keep Clady around, though this still seems unlikely, because of his high cap number and recent injury history.

Clady’s $10 million base salary for 2017 doesn’t become guaranteed until Week 1. So the Jets can cut him at the end of training camp — which is a huge difference from having to make a decision on him by mid-February.

One thing hasn’t changed in Clady’s contract after the restructure: The Jets would still have to absorb $600,000 in dead money (because of his signing bonus proration) if they cut him. Which isn’t a ton of dead money.

Ultimately, it still seems likely the Jets won’t retain Clady for 2017, but they now at least have some more time to make a decision.

Clady, who turns 31 in September, has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons. He was limited to two games in 2013 with the Broncos, because of a foot fracture. After playing a full season in 2014 and making the Pro Bowl, he didn’t play in 2015, because of an ACL tear. Last season, he played in nine games (with eight starts) for the Jets before a torn rotator cuff landed him on injured reserve.

In the bigger picture, the Jets need to get younger on their offensive line. Clady, entering the final year of his contract in 2017, isn’t a long-term solution, even if he bucks the odds and returns next season.

When Clady went on IR last season, the Jets replaced him with Ben Ijalana, a career backup who turns 28 in August. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Ijalana isn’t an elite left tackle, but if the Jets cut Clady and don’t find a replacement in the draft or free agency, Ijalana would presumably be their left tackle again in 2017. The Jets, of course, would have to re-sign him first.

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

